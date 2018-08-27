Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Holdings Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 262,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 142.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $689,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

