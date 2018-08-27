Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 458 ($5.85) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goodbody started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 445 ($5.69) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 384.78 ($4.92).

DOM stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.71) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.80 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.76).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 81.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($37,189.17).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

