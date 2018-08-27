Dollar General (DG) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Dollar General by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.