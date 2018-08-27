Divi (DIVX) Market Cap Achieves $6.04 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Divi token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00014485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Divi has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $96,719.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Divi

Divi was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,171,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

