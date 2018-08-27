Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,702 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Marathon Petroleum worth $418,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 272.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $10,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,410,000 after acquiring an additional 612,420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $83.82 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

