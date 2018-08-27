Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $529,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $41.24 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

