Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $710.33 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Micron Technology worth $710,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

