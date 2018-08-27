Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of FedEx worth $336,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $245.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $207.19 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

