Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $3,185.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017982 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001517 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008509 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

