Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Alibaba Group (BABA) a $196.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after acquiring an additional 615,024 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after acquiring an additional 328,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

