Dell Technologies (DVMT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dell Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7867953351894 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

DVMT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,761. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

