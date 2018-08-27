DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes Position in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppFolio from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.93 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $81.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

