DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,650 shares during the period. E*TRADE Financial comprises 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,247,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

