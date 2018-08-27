Daqo New Energy (DQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.12. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 23.80%. analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

