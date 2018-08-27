Danaher (DHR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaher earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.385305273307 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

DHR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.15. 3,335,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,335. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.32 per share, for a total transaction of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at $187,036,150.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

