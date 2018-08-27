CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CVRR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,845 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 23.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVRR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Refining has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. CVR Refining’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

