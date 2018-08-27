Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

