Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK opened at $17.65 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.