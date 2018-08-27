Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $288,000 in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 65.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 32.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 336.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. ValuEngine lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. CIBC raised Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $20.45 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

