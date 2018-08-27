CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, equinet set a €37.50 ($42.61) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($50.17).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR:EVD opened at €38.48 ($43.73) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a 52-week high of €43.26 ($49.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.