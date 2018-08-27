Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11,600.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

PLYA opened at $10.36 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.