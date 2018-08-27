Crown (CCK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Crown (NYSE:CCK) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2871521372392 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. Crown has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 58.64%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Urkiel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,575. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

