Critical Review: Select Income REIT (SIR) & Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

Select Income REIT (NYSE: ALEX) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Select Income REIT has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.3% of Select Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Select Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Select Income REIT and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Income REIT 1 1 3 0 2.40 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Select Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Select Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Select Income REIT is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares Select Income REIT and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Income REIT 16.59% 3.55% 1.62% Alexander & Baldwin 58.20% 6.28% 3.15%

Dividends

Select Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alexander & Baldwin does not pay a dividend. Select Income REIT pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Income REIT has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Income REIT and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Income REIT $468.10 million 4.05 $66.90 million $2.78 7.62 Alexander & Baldwin $425.50 million 3.97 $228.30 million N/A N/A

Alexander & Baldwin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Income REIT.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Select Income REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states. SIR owned 100 of these buildings and leasable land parcels with approximately 17.0 million rentable square feet, which are primarily office buildings, and ILPT owned 266 of these buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 28.5 million rentable square feet, including 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 16.8 million rentable square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii. ILPT was our wholly owned subsidiary until January 17, 2018, when it completed an initial public offering, or the ILPT IPO, of its common shares and became a publicly traded REIT. We remain ILPT's largest shareholder and, as of the date hereof, we own 45.0 million, or approximately 69.2%, of ILPT's outstanding common shares. We have been investment grade rated since 2014, and we are included in the Russell 2000® Index and the MSCI US REIT Index.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into diversified agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. A&B also is Hawai`i's largest construction materials company and paving contractor. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.