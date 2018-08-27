Critical Contrast: Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) and BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS: BSGM) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexeon Medsystems and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems -7.70% -40.39% -22.91% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -788.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 4.78 -$2.17 million ($3.64) -2.20 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A

Nexeon Medsystems has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Nexeon Medsystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexeon Medsystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

