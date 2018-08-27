Critical Comparison: Tower International (TOWR) vs. Dana (DAN)

Tower International (NYSE: DAN) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31% Dana 2.51% 32.56% 6.84%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower International and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dana 0 9 4 0 2.31

Tower International presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Dana has a consensus target price of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Tower International.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tower International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower International and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.36 $47.62 million $3.76 9.16 Dana $7.21 billion 0.40 $100.00 million $2.52 7.90

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Tower International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

