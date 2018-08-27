Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,690 ($59.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a GBX 4,825 ($61.68) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,050 ($51.77) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,468.56 ($57.12).

LSE opened at GBX 4,502 ($57.55) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($38.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,114 ($52.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

