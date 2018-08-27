Credit Suisse Group Cuts Berkeley Group (BKG) Price Target to GBX 3,433

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,579 ($45.75) to GBX 3,433 ($43.88) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BKG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,910 ($49.98) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,870 ($62.25) price target (up from GBX 4,730 ($60.46)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,017 ($51.35) to GBX 4,014 ($51.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Group to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($43.46) to GBX 3,700 ($47.30) in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,793.85 ($48.50).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,635 ($46.47) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,270 ($54.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 33.30 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Glyn Barker bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,777 ($48.28) per share, for a total transaction of £54,388.80 ($69,524.22).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

