CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVU. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

