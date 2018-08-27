County Bancorp (ICBK) Receives “Market-Perform” Rating from FIG Partners

FIG Partners restated their market-perform rating on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a report published on Thursday morning.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $81,323.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,981.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $551,380 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in County Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in County Bancorp by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in County Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.