Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,384 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 957,361 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
CRF stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.