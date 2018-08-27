Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,384 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 957,361 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CRF stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,889,000.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

