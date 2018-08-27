ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get ConvergeOne alerts:

In related news, Director David Boris sold 15,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $139,486.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth $2,813,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the second quarter worth $651,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVON opened at $9.45 on Monday. ConvergeOne has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $721.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.70.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. equities analysts predict that ConvergeOne will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ConvergeOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.