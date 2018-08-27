Contrasting Xperi (XPER) and ReneSola (SOL)

Xperi (NYSE: SOL) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xperi and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 1 4 0 2.80 ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.12%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than ReneSola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xperi and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $373.73 million 2.10 -$56.55 million $1.37 11.64 ReneSola $102.97 million 0.85 $34.45 million $0.13 17.62

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. ReneSola does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -19.66% -2.09% -0.93% ReneSola N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xperi beats ReneSola on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in products, such as smartphones, as well as computers and servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

