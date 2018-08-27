Contrasting Sibanye Gold (SBGL) & Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE: TAHO) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sibanye Gold and Tahoe Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tahoe Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Tahoe Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $3.45 billion 0.16 -$334.13 million ($0.04) -57.75 Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.63 $81.79 million $0.27 14.11

Tahoe Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tahoe Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Gold has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Tahoe Resources -9.04% -1.80% -1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Tahoe Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats Sibanye Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold doré; recycles PGMs from catalytic materials and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Westonaria, South Africa.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

