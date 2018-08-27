Contrasting Mercury General (MCY) and Chubb (CB)

Mercury General (NYSE: CB) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury General and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.85 $144.87 million $1.64 32.12 Chubb $32.46 billion 1.93 $3.86 billion $8.03 16.83

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 2.48% 5.44% 1.84% Chubb 11.53% 7.41% 2.25%

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chubb pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercury General and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 4 8 0 2.54

Chubb has a consensus price target of $159.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Chubb beats Mercury General on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

