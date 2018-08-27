Contrasting AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: CHMI) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 39.01% 8.42% 4.72% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 147.31% 10.42% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.16 billion 11.70 $876.92 million $8.62 21.21 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $42.05 million 6.92 $47.35 million $2.22 8.28

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AvalonBay Communities and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 12 8 0 2.33 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $192.72, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

