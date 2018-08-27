Continental (CON) PT Set at €230.00 by equinet

equinet set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €215.14 ($244.48).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Friday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.