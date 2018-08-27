Continental (CON) PT Set at €225.00 by UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €225.00 ($255.68) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a €194.50 ($221.02) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Main First Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($247.73) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €215.14 ($244.48).

Shares of CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Monday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

