Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

CPSI stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

