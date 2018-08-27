Comparing Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) and Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: CCMP) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 15.28% 15.97% 12.31% Cabot Microelectronics 15.47% 20.40% 15.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 1 3 11 0 2.67 Cabot Microelectronics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $110.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Cabot Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $523.40 million 4.04 $74.95 million $2.09 27.99 Cabot Microelectronics $507.18 million 5.67 $86.95 million $3.56 31.61

Cabot Microelectronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Silicon Motion Technology on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. The company offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer. Its CMP slurries are used for polishing various materials that conduct electrical signals, including tungsten, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and certain materials that are used in the production of rigid disks and magnetic heads for hard disk drives, as well as used in the dielectric insulating materials that separate conductive layers within logic and memory IC devices. The company also designs and produces precision polishing and metrology systems to attain near-perfect shape and surface finish on various optical components, such as mirrors, lenses, and prisms. It serves the producers of logic IC devices or memory IC devices, and providers of IC foundry services directly, as well as through distributors. The company has a strategic collaboration with Fujimi Incorporated. It operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

