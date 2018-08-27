Comparing Pyxis Tankers (PXS) & Teekay (TK)

Pyxis Tankers (NYSE: TK) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -12.58% -13.10% -5.04% Teekay -4.62% -3.64% -1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Teekay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $29.83 million 0.56 -$5.24 million ($0.28) -2.88 Teekay $1.88 billion 0.37 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -5.04

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Teekay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teekay 1 1 0 0 1.50

Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.44%. Teekay has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Teekay.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pyxis Tankers does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

