Comparing Hyatt Hotels (H) & Century Casinos (CNTY)

Hyatt Hotels (NASDAQ: CNTY) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyatt Hotels and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 0 7 7 0 2.50 Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $84.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 12.76% 4.91% 2.40% Century Casinos 2.20% 5.01% 3.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $4.69 billion 1.84 $249.00 million $1.78 43.51 Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.55 $6.25 million $0.45 18.00

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Century Casinos on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of March 31, 2018, its portfolio consisted of approximately 700 properties in 50 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.