Comparing Central Pacific Financial (CPF) & County Bancorp (ICBK)

Central Pacific Financial (NASDAQ: ICBK) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.88 $41.20 million $1.59 18.19 County Bancorp $60.70 million 2.76 $10.42 million $1.49 16.81

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A County Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 19.71% 10.54% 0.92% County Bancorp 20.40% 10.15% 0.95%

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.