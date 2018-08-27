Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $848,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,941,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,494 shares of company stock worth $4,550,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of PKI opened at $87.49 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

