Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,217,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 438,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,073 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,447,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 579,675 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 42.3% during the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 152,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QEP opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QEP. Johnson Rice downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on QEP Resources from $9.75 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

