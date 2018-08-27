Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (ESGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGL opened at $32.08 on Monday. Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

