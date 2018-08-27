Commerzbank Reiterates CHF 95 Price Target for Swiss Re (SREN)

Commerzbank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a CHF 106 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 99.59.

SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

