Comerica Bank Takes $1.20 Million Position in Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,440,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,369,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 696,242 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,582,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 219,240 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

In related news, Director Pryor Blackwell acquired 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $16.82 on Monday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $459.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

