Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 19,705 Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 139.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 370,763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $14,144,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 38,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $2,704,282.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,867 shares of company stock worth $16,690,834. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

