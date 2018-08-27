Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,208,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $170,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

