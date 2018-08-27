Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Insider C.R. Mclernon Sells 4,990 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total transaction of C$528,940.00.

C.R. Mclernon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 28th, C.R. Mclernon sold 2,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

CIGI stock opened at C$105.87 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$58.51 and a 1 year high of C$109.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

